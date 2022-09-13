First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading 0.7% Higher

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.88. Approximately 257,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 424,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.40.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69.
