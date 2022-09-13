First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Shares Up 0.5%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.19 and last traded at $36.02. 17,658 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 25,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.