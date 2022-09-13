First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC) Shares Up 1.9%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FTGC – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.11. 399,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,706,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.
