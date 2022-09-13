First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 1,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (FTAG)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.