First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.78. Approximately 1,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 16,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.69.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.