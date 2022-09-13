First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Stock Price Up 0.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 94,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 182,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (FTRI)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.