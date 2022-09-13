First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Stock Price Up 0.7%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.04 and last traded at $97.83. Approximately 11,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 52,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.15.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71.

