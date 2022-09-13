First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 285,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 371,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.

