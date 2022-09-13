First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB) Shares Up 0.1%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FMB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.33. Approximately 285,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 371,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.