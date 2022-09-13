First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.45 and last traded at $93.01. Approximately 18,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 36,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.11.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.11.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.