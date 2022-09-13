First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNY – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $61.40. 8,185 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.