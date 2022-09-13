First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK) Trading Up 1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 17,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 50,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.33.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

