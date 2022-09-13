First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI) Trading Up 0.1%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.42. Approximately 251,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 84,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.
