First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO – Get Rating) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.79 and last traded at $29.55. Approximately 43,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 113,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

