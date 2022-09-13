First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 5,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 21,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.27.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (FTXH)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.