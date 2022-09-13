First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.19 and last traded at $56.95. Approximately 2,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.83.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.