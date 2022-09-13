First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR) Stock Price Up 1%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXR – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 4,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 284,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.42.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59.
