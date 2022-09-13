First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU) Trading Up 7.3%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 2,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59.
