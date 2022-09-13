Flagstar Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 10,002 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 9,076% compared to the average volume of 109 call options.

Flagstar Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:FBC opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $56.77.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flagstar Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

