Fluence Energy (FLNC) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fluence Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -16.36% -25.55% -9.52% Fluence Energy Competitors -77.59% -118.45% -8.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Fluence Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $680.77 million -$162.00 million -9.60 Fluence Energy Competitors $693.24 million $22.42 million 1.53

This table compares Fluence Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fluence Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fluence Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 1 5 13 0 2.63 Fluence Energy Competitors 40 431 916 34 2.66

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $27.69, indicating a potential upside of 46.34%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 56.97%. Given Fluence Energy’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fluence Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Fluence Energy peers beat Fluence Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc. provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

