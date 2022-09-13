Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) is Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Formula One Group comprises approximately 5.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Formula One Group worth $83,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Formula One Group Stock Up 3.7 %

FWONK stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FWONK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last three months.

Formula One Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.