Fortress Wealth Group LLC Sells 562 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,719 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

