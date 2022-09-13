Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 1,995 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at W. R. Berkley

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank purchased 4,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

