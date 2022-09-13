Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 237 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after buying an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after buying an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after buying an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $89.56 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.