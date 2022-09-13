Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 59 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $741.58.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $710.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $607.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,044 shares of company stock valued at $32,114,573. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.