Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 633 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chubb by 15,339.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chubb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $196.98 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $171.96 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

