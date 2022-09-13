Forum Financial Management LP Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Forum Financial Management LP lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.35.

FedEx Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $213.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $266.79. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

