Forum Financial Management LP Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.05 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

