Forum Financial Management LP Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Forum Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 223.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 243,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after acquiring an additional 168,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.57. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

