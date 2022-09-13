Forum Financial Management LP Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.3% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.52. The firm has a market cap of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $381.75.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

