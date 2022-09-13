Forum Financial Management LP Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 197.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 77.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $29,668,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

