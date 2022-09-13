Forum Financial Management LP Sells 375 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 23.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.2% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 177,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $77.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

