Forum Financial Management LP Sells 432 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,280 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 955.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 203,385 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after purchasing an additional 184,115 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% in the first quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 137,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $4,387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 161,090 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $4,420,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.15.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.