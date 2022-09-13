Forum Financial Management LP Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $409.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.19.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

