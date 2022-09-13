Freshford Capital Management LLC Has $43.36 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freshford Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.9% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, HPC Germany GmbH & Co. KG acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $9,089,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

