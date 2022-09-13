FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 6,960 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDEC. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 874.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000.

