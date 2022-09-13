Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 398.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

