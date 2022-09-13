Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.73 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

META stock opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $381.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.95 and its 200-day moving average is $173.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.