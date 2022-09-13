Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

