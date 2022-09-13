Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 68,011 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,011 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $60.85. The company has a market capitalization of $157.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

