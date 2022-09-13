Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 11,917 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,917 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

