Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,881 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,862 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $116.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $185.90.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

