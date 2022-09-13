Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 444 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

