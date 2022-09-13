Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Paul James Purchases 5,823 Shares of Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Paul James bought 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,798.20 ($23,922.43).

Paul James also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genuit Group alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Paul James purchased 6,338 shares of Genuit Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Genuit Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £890.78 million and a PE ratio of 1,881.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 386.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 430.82. Genuit Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 749 ($9.05).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

About Genuit Group

(Get Rating)

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.