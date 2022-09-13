Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires 6,199 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

