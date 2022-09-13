Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $11.35 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,341,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,490,157,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,908,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,253,000 after purchasing an additional 268,051 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,106,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,006,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,139,000 after purchasing an additional 315,943 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $126.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.15. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $117.39 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

