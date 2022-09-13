Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $26.69 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 49.0% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

Apple Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.