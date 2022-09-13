Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 71,871 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,971 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71,871 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,678 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $666,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 95,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $2,115,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META opened at $168.96 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $381.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

