Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,365 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 48,307 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.58.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $396.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $400.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

