Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,859 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

