Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $216.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 11.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $216,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,092,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 193,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $560,940,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

