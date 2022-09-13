Gladstone Capital Management LLP Has $217.05 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 11.2% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $217,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $136.45 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.32, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

